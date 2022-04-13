Cybersecurity at a crossroads: Threats proliferate amidst widening talent gaps

Splunk and Enterprise Strategy Group have released a research report examining the security issues facing modern enterprises. More than 1,200 security leaders participated in the survey and revealed that they’ve seen an increase in cyberattacks at the same time as their teams face widening talent gaps.

Security talent shortages are especially pronounced in Germany – 53% of organizations in that country reported that struggles with recruiting and retention resulted in multiple project delays overthe past 12 months, compared to 43% across other countries.