Kasten by Veeam brings Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery for Software AG

Kasten by Veeam announced Software AG has chosen Kasten K10 by Veeam for reliable backup and recovery of ARIS, the company’s premier business process analysis and management software solution for organizations seeking to embrace digital transformation.

Kasten K10 offers a significant reduction in the recovery time needed to restore in the event of an outage, potentially allowing Software AG to recover in hours instead of days.

Software AG, the second largest enterprise software company in Germany, has more than 4,700 employees in over 70 countries, a customer base of more than 10,000 enterprises, and empowers truly connected enterprises. Software AG’s Business Process Transformation product offering, ARIS, enables customers to create, manage and analyze their business processes end to end.

With six ARIS editions available to meet the needs of customers of various sizes and usage requirements, the platform comprises hundreds of Kubernetes clusters and supports customers around the globe. As Software AG’s customer base continued to grow, the company knew it needed a modern backup and recovery solution to protect larger volumes of data and applications quickly — the company’s current in-house, propriety solution needed to be replaced.

Software AG set out in search of a robust and scalable Kubernetes backup and recovery solution that was able to handle vast amounts of data and minimize recovery time in case of an outage. Quickly, it found Kasten K10. With Kasten K10’s “set it and forget it” workflows managing backups at scale via automation and dynamic policies, eliminating the need to create custom scripts, Software AG can accommodate more data volume for customers, without the risk of failing to meet service level agreements (SLAs) for service availability and uptime.

The application mobility feature of Kasten K10 also saves time by enabling the team at Software AG to move applications between clusters, quickly and automatically, regardless of the underlying infrastructure, helping avoid vendor lock-in.

“As our customer base continued to grow, we knew we needed a backup and recovery solution that provided scalable multi-cluster backup and recovery while minimizing recovery time,” said Marc Lehmann, Director ARIS Governance & Cloud at Software AG. “We chose Kasten K10 [by Veeam] for our Kubernetes backup and recovery solution because of its extensibility, cloud-native architecture, ability to integrate with existing infrastructure and because it’s purpose-built for Kubernetes.”

According to the 2022 Veeam Data Protection Trends Report, 56% of organizations are using containers in production already, with another 35% headed that way. As Kubernetes becomes mainstream among enterprises, backup and recovery for Kubernetes environments to ensure data protection must follow. By deploying Kasten K10, organizations can continue to accelerate their digital transformations journeys with the peace of mind that their data remains protected.

With Kasten K10, Software AG now receives end-to-end protection for stateful and stateless applications, can mitigate risk of hardware failure and accidental or malicious data loss and maintains continuous operations with secure, high-performance backups. Kasten K10 provides a simple way to get the aggregate and real-time status of critical parameters with multi-cluster management and backups at scale. Its intuitive GUI requires no training and offers automation and dynamic policies to auto-discover, adapt and map policies to current states of applications.

“We’re committed to ensuring we’re able to meet the data protection demands our customers need,” said Trevor Seim, VP of Sales at Kasten by Veeam. “We look forward to continued growth with Software AG as they evaluate additional use cases for Kasten K10, such as migrating data between clusters, and rolling out the platform into other business units and software products.”