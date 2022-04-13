Solving challenges and minimizing risks of remote work

In this video for Help Net Security, Chris Harris, EMEA Technical Director at Thales, talks about the cyber risks organizations face due to a growing use of the cloud and regular work from home.

As the pandemic continues to affect behaviors around the globe, most people agree that any expectations that things will return to the way they were have faded. We’re all used to the new way of doing business: working from home or in a hybrid manner, conducting meetings and engagements online.

Many organizations were already dipping their toes into remote working and/or online services, but the scale has changed: suddenly they found themselves having 10K employees all doing the same thing at the same time. The scale and even the technology had to change.

4 out of 5 of technology leaders said they were somewhat or very concerned about the security risks and threats that a huge increase in work from home poses, a Thales survey revealed.

Additionally, since only 40% of respondents said that they weren’t confident that their current security systems could effectively secure remote work, it’s no surprise that 1 in 5 have already experienced a ransomware attack. Still, only half of the organizations represented have a formal ransomware plan in place.