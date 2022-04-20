Organizations remain ill-prepared for ransomware attacks

A Zerto study – conducted by ESG – shows that ransomware attacks remain a major concern for organizations. In fact, nearly three-quarters of organizations experiencing ransomware attacks in the past 12 months (73% of respondents in total) were negatively impacted.

Even within the most advanced organizations (rated by ESG to be ‘Leaders’ in ransomware preparedness), 75% suffered operational disruption, calling into question how complete ransomware recovery strategies are even for those considered most prepared.

The data is clear: ransomware attacks are growing in volume and severity. Paying a ransom is no longer a guarantee of recovering your data. Organizations require a continuous data protection solution that provides recovery in minutes to a state seconds before an attack. Since it’s not a matter of if but when, organizations need to double down on data protection and recovery.