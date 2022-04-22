ForgeRock Authenticator App reduces the number of steps users must take to authenticate

ForgeRock released its next-generation Authenticator App. The redesigned app offers a quicker and simpler login process and provides improved navigation, in addition to new biometric lock options to suit a user’s security needs without diminishing their experience.

The app integrates with native iOS and Android security and is now available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

The Authenticator App capabilities are also provided as an SDK that ForgeRock customers can use to enhance their own mobile applications with registration and authentication features that they provide to their consumers. These include multi-factor authentication, time-based-one-time-passcodes (TOTPs), passwordless login, and push notifications to the mobile device.

“MFA and passwordless authentication significantly reduce the attack landscape,” said Mary Writz, Vice President, Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), ForgeRock. “Our new app is designed to reduce the number of steps users must take to authenticate without compromising security to make the login experience both simple and safe.”

According to 451 Research, MFA and passwordless adoption continue to rise due to several factors, including the increase in stolen credentials and phishing attacks, which often contribute to enterprise security breaches, the rise of work-from-home policies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adoption of modern authentication standards.

ForgeRock continues to develop security innovations so that everyone can safely and simply access the connected world.