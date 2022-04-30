LogDNA’s new features provide enterprises with control over log data and costs

LogDNA released several platform capabilities that empower companies to get more out of log data while maintaining control over costs.

Enterprise users can now access Variable Retention and Enterprise Organizations, while all users benefit from new log control features, including Log Data Restoration, Usage Quotas, and Index Rate Alerting.

With the ongoing proliferation of log data in complex environments, and an influx of use cases for using that data, it’s more important than ever for teams to control every part of their log management pipeline. LogDNA’s newly available features make it easier for teams to access the value of log data within key workflows, without being hindered by storage challenges and unpredictable costs.

“From the largest enterprises to hypergrowth startups, companies need tools that enable them to continue growing their businesses without being burdened by things like runaway logging bills or data being trapped in storage,” said Tucker Callaway, LogDNA CEO. “LogDNA’s new features provide a level of control for both data and resources, which in turn opens up more use cases that help unlock the power of log data.”

Enterprise users can now access two additional features:

Variable Retention gives users the flexibility to save logs in the LogDNA user interface only for the amount of time that they’re relevant. Variable Retention rules can be easily set up by specifying a LogDNA search syntax to match relevant logs and the desired retention length.

Enterprise Organizations provides users more granularity in how they organize their accounts. Customers with large deployment scenarios can fine-tune account setups with different levels of access and SSO management.

“We’ve used LogDNA for years, and it’s been able to scale with us as our engineering organization grows,” said Mark Breitung, a senior member of the DevOps team at Sysdig. “The fact that we’ll be able to configure SAML SSO across multiple teams is huge. This, alongside their new Variable Retention feature, gives us more control over our log data so that the right information is available to the right people when they need it.”

All LogDNA customers can benefit from the following features, now generally available:

Log Data Restoration allows customers to restore archived log data into LogDNA so that they can quickly view and search logs. Users can store logs more cost-effectively in cold storage, and then quickly and easily recall them back into LogDNA when needed, saving both time and money.

Usage Quotas gives users the flexibility to control their log retention with a hard quota or a soft quota.

Index Rate Alerting allows users to monitor the index rate of logs and receive alerts when there is a spike in activity.