Accenture acquires akzente to strengthen sustainability capabilities

Accenture has acquired akzente, a recognized sustainability consultancy. akzente helps companies across a broad range of industries including automotive, financial services, energy and consumer goods build sustainability into the core of their businesses and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with an additional office in Berlin, akzente’s team of more than 60 professionals brings extensive knowledge in sustainability strategy, reporting, communication, and stakeholder management to Accenture Sustainability Services.

A recognized expert in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and non-financial reporting, akzente significantly strengthens Accenture’s sustainability capabilities. The move also builds on Accenture’s Sustainability Value Promise to embed sustainability into everything the company does and with everyone it serves, leveraging the power of technology, human ingenuity and industry leading ecosystem partners to create business value and sustainable impact.

“Companies face a critical choice on how they manage, measure and report on sustainability. They can either tidy up their disclosure and reporting or they can recognise this is a fundamental shift in the basis of competitiveness and prepare the technology, tools and skills to win — especially as increasing regulation and new standards call for accurate data in decision-making by companies across industries,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead and chief responsibility officer. “The addition of akzente expands our ability to help our clients navigate this transformation, drive greater value and impact and deliver on the promise of sustainability.”

akzente also has deep relationships with policy makers, academia and experts and leadership involvement in the development of global sustainability standards – which gives the company knowledge and insights to anticipate trends faster and turn them into actionable results for clients.

Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria and Switzerland added: “We’re delighted to welcome akzente to our team, adding significant expertise to our sustainability capabilities while jointly extending our services powered by technology and human ingenuity. Helping our clients drive this change across all dimensions paves the way to a more sustainable economy and future for all.”

“akzente is known for deep consulting expertise and thorough experience in all facets of sustainability for almost 30 years,” said Sabine Braun, founder and managing partner of akzente. “Accenture’s scale and commitment to sustainability will enable us to extend our value proposition to new customers across industries and geographies. Being part of Accenture will lead to new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help our clients to integrate sustainability at the core of their business.”

Accenture Sustainability Services provide distinctive services and solutions across the full set of ESG issues, that includes social and governance efforts equally alongside environmental, to help clients become net-zero and circular businesses, leveraging digital investment to create intelligent organizations that are sustainable at their core. Along with its ecosystem partners and ventures into disruptive technologies, as well as deep functional expertise in CFO & Enterprise Value, Accenture is driving transformations at scale with the tools, technology, and methodologies that embed sustainability data, decision-making and performance to effectively measure business value and sustainable impact for all stakeholders.

akzente is the latest move by Accenture to expand its Sustainability Services and ESG capabilities globally to help clients build resilience into their global value chains and drive innovation at the intersection of physical and digital aspects of sustainability; as it becomes an imperative for both shareholder value and stakeholders’ values in an increasingly unpredictable world. Last month, Accenture announced the acquisitions of Avieco in the U.K. and Greenfish in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.