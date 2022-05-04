WEBGAP partners with Intel to accelerate the adoption of remote browser isolation cybersecurity

Remote browser isolation (RBI) cybersecurity vendor WEBGAP announced that they have partnered with Intel to integrate their technology into Intel’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture in order to accelerate RBI adoption globally.

WEBGAP is part of the Intel Network Builders Ecosystem, working with engineers from Intel’s Enterprise and Cloud Networking Division to integrate their market leading RBI technology into Intel’s Smart Edge Open Platform for deployment to Intel’s global customer base.

WEBGAP founder Guise Bule said today, “Having grown up seeing the Intel Inside logo, it feels great to be riding with Intel. The integration of Intel SASE with RBI provides customers with an Intel RBI solution and pre-validated deployment blueprints for accelerating the global adoption of remote browser isolation cybersecurity.”

California-based WEBGAP is the developer of a patent pending remote browser isolation cybersecurity platform and federal contractor registered with the DLA.mil under CAGE code 95DY5, and authorized to work with any federal government branch or agency.