Syniti Migrate optimizes data migration for enterprise customers

Syniti announced the first of multiple updates to its Syniti Knowledge Platform this year. Building on the platform’s history of success in complex enterprise data migrations, the company is introducing the fully cloud-based version of Syniti Advanced Data Migration, now called Syniti Migrate.

With Syniti Migrate, customers will have greater control of their data in a faster, more secure offering – from any source to any target – helping to ensure a Boring Go Live every time.

Every digital transformation is underpinned by a massive need for data transformation, which can be time-consuming and complex. Syniti Migrate enables enterprise customers to realize value faster from critical migration and consolidation projects like mergers, acquisitions and divestitures and ERP migrations – including the journey to SAP S/4HANA.

A modern, cloud-first architecture allows businesses to process and persist data where they want, with increased security. Customers can now choose their data migration working and staging environments, with current connections to industry-leading databases and flexible deployment options. Customer, partner and user feedback to the previous version provided new updates and enhancements, including:

More intelligent code auto-generation: Writing more code better helps reduce technical code development by up to 80%, freeing up resources to work on higher value tasks.

Higher quality data can be delivered faster in the migration: Intelligent matching and harmonization with more than 99% accuracy.

Pre-loaded best practice content: Including mappings, designs and rules to help accelerate migrations.

Intelligent metadata scanning and profiling: Active metadata scanning identifies and autocorrects dataset errors, with analysis to identify, action and resolve data anomalies; helping to accelerate processes and enhance analytics functions.

Syniti Migrate is available as part of the Syniti Knowledge Platform. It also will be resold by key partners, including as SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti, an SAP premium-certified cloud-based data migration solution extension, and used by Syniti’s own team of data-focused experts as well as its global partner ecosystem.

Tyler Warden, senior vice president of products and engineering, Syniti, said, “A common misconception is that data migration is just about moving data from one place to another. To provide real value, you need to move the data that matters to your business in a way that matters. With Syniti Migrate, we’ve built a solution that moves data with meaning to drive better business outcomes, faster.”

Kevin Campbell, chief executive officer, Syniti, said: “We took millions of human hours, our best practices and years of experience in data migrations, to make our original data migration platform. What we’ve done here is take what is arguably the best migration solution on the planet – and made it faster and more secure, so our customers realize both short and long-term benefits in their transformation efforts.”

Harpreet Singh, Senior Manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP, said: “All of our customers are in the midst of some type of digital transformation. To enable this, they need new technology and new ways of working. Syniti Migrate seamlessly fits into this transformation strategy because it processes data where they want it, bringing the intelligence and automation they need with the stringent enterprise security required.”