Splunk names Katie Bianchi as CCO

Splunk announced the appointment of Katie Bianchi to Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. Reporting to Gary Steele, Splunk President and CEO, and effective immediately, Bianchi leads the organization’s mission to help customers achieve exceptional outcomes and ongoing value with Splunk.

In her role, Bianchi will oversee Splunk’s worldwide Customer Success and Professional Services team. With over 20 years of experience, she joined Splunk in 2018 and last year was named Senior Vice President of Customer Success. Bianchi has held Splunk leadership roles in technical support, customer success management, renewals, and strategy and operations during her tenure.

“Thousands of organizations rely on Splunk to secure their business, unlock innovation and successfully navigate their data journeys, and we are deeply committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Steele. “Katie is a strategic and transformational leader who embodies what it means to be a dedicated Splunker in every way. As Chief Customer Officer, she will continue to bring her expertise and proven leadership to elevate customer voices, drive long-term success and scale our business with the customer’s needs front and center.”

Prior to joining Splunk, Bianchi spent more than a decade at GE, where she served as the company’s Vice President of Customer Success at GE Digital, leading customer success growth strategy, services portfolio management, and renewal operations for its software business. Throughout her career, she has held leadership roles in product management, business development, services, marketing and operations across industries, including aviation, power generation, and oil and gas.

“We are dedicated to ensuring our customers can oversee their increasingly complex environments and use data to drive critical decisions, actions and outcomes,” said Bianchi. “It is an honor to lead Splunk’s world-class customer success and professional services team as we proactively partner with organizations to help them achieve faster time to value, strengthen their security posture, accelerate digital transformations and enhance resilience.”

Bianchi is also a passionate executive sponsor of Splunk’s Pride employee resource group. She holds a B.S. from Ithaca College and an M.B.A from Boston College.