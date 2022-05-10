Stellar Cyber collaborates with NGBPS LIMITED to bring Open XDR to India

Stellar Cyber announced a strategic agreement with NGBPS LIMITED under which NGBPS will provide Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR-based Threat Detection and Response platform to customers in India.

Under the terms of the agreement, NGBPS will employ its sales, marketing, and channel expertise to offer Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform to its partners and customers. This partnership has already been successful in on-boarding several large enterprises and MSSP customers in India.

Architecturally, Open XDR unifies and simplifies the entire security stack to radically improve threat detection and response – typically improving mean time to detect by 8X and mean time to respond by 20X. Open XDR protects the enterprise from threats through a single platform versus multiple tools that have weak or non-existent connections with each other. Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform brings together NG-SIEM, NDR, Universal EDR, automated threat hunting, automated response, UEBA and threat intelligence under a single license and a single, intuitive interface.

“We have a shared mission to bring to our customers the most intelligent, easy-to-use, threat detection and response platform that works on their terms. This association is a step in the direction of helping firms transition from running a vanilla SOC to operating a Cyber Fusion Center,” says Vinod Natarajan, Chief Growth Officer at NGBPS LIMITED. “Stellar Cyber is transforming security operations with the only platform providing high-speed, high-fidelity threat detection and automated response across the entire attack surface.”

“Businesses of all sizes in India are looking for new, affordable solutions to secure their data,” said Dominic Neo, Director, ASEAN Region at Stellar Cyber. “Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform helps eliminate the data overload and tool fatigue often cited by security analysts while slashing operational costs. We are excited to be partnering with NGBPS to bring our solution to the Indian market.”