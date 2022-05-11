Susan Walker joins Jumio as CFO

Jumio announced the addition of Susan Walker as chief financial officer. Walker was most recently the CFO at SaaS enterprise data loss prevention leader Digital Guardian through its recent sale to HelpSystems. Before that, she was CFO at video software firm Telestream and KYB firm Avention through its sale to Dun & Bradstreet.

Walker’s 25 years of leadership experience includes managing a successful initial public offering (IPO), serving as CFO Americas for publicly traded Novell and extensive experience leading and managing investor relations. She holds a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School and bachelor’s degrees in applied mathematics and economics from The University of California, Berkeley.

Walker’s appointment is the latest development in a pivotal year for Jumio in which the company grew sales by over 140% in Q1 2022, completed its acquisition of 4Stop, welcomed Stuart Wells as chief technology officer and unveiled its new Innovation Lab in San Diego.

“Jumio is entering a new phase of growth and development and we are delighted to welcome Susan at such a critical moment in the company’s evolution,” said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. “Susan’s experience in leading financial strategy in scaling technology organizations will support our high-velocity goals.”

“Jumio is a leader in the identity market with well-established technology, and I see extreme value in the company’s mission to eradicate online fraud,” Walker said. “I am so proud to join at a time when the company is experiencing record growth and look forward to partnering with a deep bench of talented leaders and innovators.”