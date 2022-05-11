Onapsis appoints Simon Naylor as VP, Asia Pacific

Onapsis announced the appointment of Simon Naylor as Vice President, Asia Pacific. In this new role, Naylor will be responsible for driving business growth in Asia Pacific.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience with cybersecurity in the APAC region,” said Rick Hanson, COO, Onapsis. “Having spent three decades in APAC building teams and organizations responsible for customer and partner engagement, Simon is very familiar with the different cultures in this diverse region of multiple countries. The key factors influencing sustainable growth are having the market-leading product and consistently excellent customer experience. As we expand our footprint in APAC, we look forward to leveraging Simon’s personal experience and network of professional relationships to further accelerate our growth journey in this region.”

Naylor has more than 30 years’ experience leading sales for high tech solutions in Asia Pacific and a strong track record for rapidly growing revenues. Most recently he served as Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan at Brightcove, and before that he helped build the organizations in the Asia Pacific region for Extreme Networks and Riverbed Technology.

As Vice President for Infinera, Naylor built a business that quadrupled in revenue, including establishing high-growth go-to-market strategies. Naylor was also the first RSA leader in Asia in 1997, starting with just four employees in the region and grew the business to 35 employees and increased revenue from $1.2M to $35M in three years.

“Onapsis already serves some of the largest organizations in the APAC region, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth. As enterprises around the globe look for advanced solutions for protecting their business-critical applications, it is a very exciting time to join Onapsis,” said Naylor.

Naylor’s key focus at Onapsis will be to develop a sales team that will expand the company’s footprint in this vast and growing region to drive sustainable growth. Under Naylor’s leadership, the Onapsis APAC team will collaborate with existing and new partners, providing world-class support to customers in this region that is consistent with services received by Onapsis customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“I am excited to once again be an evangelist and advocate for proactive and advanced cybersecurity. It has been a passion of mine and with the suite of products and services from Onapsis, I am very confident that we will bring immense value to our partners and customers in the Asia Pacific region,” reiterated Naylor.