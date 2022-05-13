Mike Sherwood joins Pondurance as VP of Sales

Pondurance announced the addition of Mike Sherwood as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Sherwood will be responsible for managing a growing national sales team and driving sales strategy and execution.

Sherwood joins Pondurance with more than 20 years of experience in the MDR and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) space, having led global sales teams at SecureWorks, InteliSecure and Proofpoint. As a senior executive with a proven track record for delivering results at startups and publicly-traded companies, he has built and managed high-performance sales teams that have consistently exceeded objectives.

“Mike is a successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the MDR space,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “His track record of building high-performing sales teams coupled with his extensive industry experience will be critical to Pondurance as we continue to prioritize our growth efforts. Mike not only brings a tremendous amount of industry-specific experience to this new role at Pondurance, he is also a great fit for our culture.”

At Pondurance, Sherwood will lead the growth of the company’s proactive, personal, around-the-clock MDR services. Pondurance combines technology and human expertise in a unique cybersecurity approach that is perfect for clients looking for a security partner to provide guidance, technology and services tailored to their specific risks and needs. The company’s highly skilled analysts, threat hunters and incident responders help businesses build systems, monitor environments, and respond to threats with its unique expertise and curated approach.

“I am honored to join the Pondurance team and to help build on the solid foundation of growth and success,” said Sherwood. “Having worked for years in the MDR and MSSP space, I instantly recognized the great opportunity Pondurance has in the marketplace. The depth and breadth of its services and expertise is rare, yet increasingly needed in today’s complex business environments. I look forward to working with this extremely talented team as we enable our clients to protect themselves against cyberthreats and thrive in the digital economy.”