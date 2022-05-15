Komodor raises $42 million to build a continuous reliability platform for Kubernetes

Komodor announced a $42 million Series B funding round led by Tiger Global with participation from Felicis and existing investors Accel, NFX Capital, OldSlip Group, Pitango First, and Vine Ventures. This brings the company’s total funding to $67 Million since launching out of stealth less than a year ago to streamline Kubernetes operations.

“There’s a real challenge with day two operations when it comes to Kubernetes,” said Itiel Shwartz, CTO and Co-Founder of Komodor. “Troubleshooting Kubernetes and resolving incidents at scale can be overwhelmingly complex. Komodor’s platform bakes in all of the necessary intelligence and expertise required to make any engineer a seasoned Kubernetes operator.”

Komodor’s automated approach to incident resolution accelerates response times, reduces MTTR, and empowers dev teams to resolve issues efficiently and independently. The platform ingests millions of Kubernetes events each day and then bakes the key learnings directly into the platform. The company recently launched Playbooks & Monitors that will alert on emerging issues, uncover their root cause, and provide the operators with simple-to-follow remediation instructions.

Growth highlights

Raised $67 Million in total funding from Accel, Felicis Ventures, NFX Capital, OldSlip Group, Pitango First, and Tiger Global.

Industry-leading angel investors include Jason Warner, CTO of GitHub; Mike Tria Head of Platform at Atlassian; Danny Grander, Co-Founder of Snyk; Tomer Levy, CEO of Logz.io and others.

Recognized as a Cool Vendor based on the October 11, 2021 report titled “Cool Vendors™ in Monitoring and Observability — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow.”

Tripled the team size to nearly 50 employees in the last nine months, with plans to reach 100 employees by the end of the year.

Revenue growth over 700% in the last 9 months.

“We’re scaling incredibly fast, directly alongside the massive adoption of Kubernetes,” said Ben Ofiri, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodor. “Since the Series A, we’ve tripled the size of our team, and we plan to double again before the end of the year. We have talented engineers researching all of the ways things go sideways in Kubernetes, and we package this knowledge into automated playbooks for the benefit of our customers.”

Kubernetes is the most popular graduated project within the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). According to the most recent State of Cloud Native Development Report, Kubernetes has demonstrated impressive growth over the past 12 months with 5.6 million developers using Kubernetes today. This represents a 67% increase from just a year ago. However, despite its growing popularity, complexity remains a top challenge in using and deploying containers.

“Komodor is loved by teams adopting Kubernetes because it makes every engineer a confident technical leader and operator,” said John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global. “We are thrilled to be backing Ben and the Komodor team and believe Komodor is a special company.”

“Komodor immediately helped us track down problems within Kubernetes. We were able to locate issues with legacy services in our deployed clusters that we’d been wasting countless hours troubleshooting in the past. We’re excited to finish rolling out Komodor to all of our clusters and see how it continues to improve our observability story,” said David de Regt, Principal Software Engineer at Outreach.

“I showed Komodor to our build release teams and they were in awe. Hands down, this is the best troubleshooting tool we have. It pinpoints exactly what changed when it changed and who changed it. We have teams using it so much now, that it’s starting to become part of their daily processes,” said Landon Orr, Staff Site Reliability Engineer at Lacework.