Sigma Computing appoints Brian Murphy as CRO

Sigma Computing announced Brian Murphy, former Okta SVP of Enterprise Sales, Americas, as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.

The appointment combines with other recent executive hires to push the company past the 200-employee mark for the first time, driven by tremendous demand from Fortune 500 and cloud-first customers looking to dramatically increase the speed and quality of their decision-making.

Additional new executive hires at Sigma include Head of Demand Generation Shilpa Narwade, formerly of Google, Looker, Meta, RingCentral and Intuit; Head of Partner + Field Marketing Risa Peterson, who previously served at ThoughtSpot, Nimble Storage (an HPE Company), then Compudyne (Now Integris); Head of information Security Rahul Gupta, whose prior experience includes Netskope and KPMG; Director of Engineering Rohini Patil, whose professional history most recently includes Meta, Github and eBay; and Senior Director, Enterprise Architecture Prashant Soral, who comes to Sigma after founding and serving MineralTree for more than 12 years.

The appointments come as the company experiences tremendous growth following its $300M in Series C funding round announced in December. In the subsequent quarter, Sigma added 70 new customers, including US Foods, Cowen, Inc., Blackstone, Athenahealth, Crossfit and AIG. Over the past year, Sigma has grown at 350% and now has more than 300 customers.

Recent industry accolades include:

Named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, placing ninth on the renowned Analytics & AI Products list;

Featured in A16Z’s Data50 list of The World’s Top Data Startups in the BI and Notebooks category;

San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work, placing within the top ten in its category;

Recognized as one of the 2022 Inc. Best Workplaces.

Sigma is also continuing to set the pace of innovation in cloud analytics and BI by rendering every aspect of the data-to-insights-to-action journey fast, simple and collaborative. The company’s most recent product enhancements include:

APIs: A library of REST APIs that allow integration and automation of Sigma into the business;

Custom visualization plugins: A custom-built Javascript application to extend Sigma’s visualization capabilities by leveraging extensive libraries to utilize any chart type the organization needs;

Dynamic text elements: Allows customers to add formulas to text elements to create rich data stories with live data;

Guest users: Extends the Sigma experience to our customer’s customers;

Data lineage: A visual “map” of the workbook; shows dependencies between charts and data sources;

CSV uploads to PostgreSQL, export support to S3, and major performance/speed and warehouse cost improvements.

“Brian Murphy comes to Sigma with a keen understanding of how to grow and scale revenue for cloud innovators serving today’s largest enterprises,” said Sigma CEO Mike Palmer. “A forward-looking leader with clear strategic vision, Brian will be instrumental in helping us take Sigma to the next stage as we continue to experience tremendous momentum in the face of great customer demand.”

Mr. Murphy comes to Sigma after having served identity and access management provider Okta for six years in various sales leadership roles culminating with SVP of Enterprise Sales, Americas. He previously served as Area VP at Alpine Data Labs, which was later acquired by Tibco, and as Sales Director at Hadapt before it was acquired by Teradata. Additional experience includes Vertica Systems (acquired by HP), Salesforce, and Cognos (acquired by IBM).

“I joined Sigma because I was immediately attracted to the leadership and talent behind the incredibly innovative solutions that are currently driving the company’s growth,” said newly named Sigma Chief Revenue Officer Brian Murphy. “The market for cloud analytics and BI is booming, and I believe Sigma with its intuitive, user-friendly technology is uniquely positioned to help cloud-first innovators and established Fortune 500s alike become the data-driven powerhouses that will reshape what business looks like tomorrow.”

Sigma continues to expand its presence to support its growing customer base. The company recently moved into an expanded San Francisco headquarters in May of 2021.