Votiro completes SOC 2 Type II compliance for Votiro Cloud

Votiro announced that it has successfully completed a Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance audit for the entire Votiro Cloud product line, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining all aspects of security.

The independent audit was performed by Fahn Kanne Grant Thornton Israel, the sixth-largest Certified Public Accounting firm in Israel. Grant Thorton audited Votiro Cloud over the course of 6 months, completing the report on March 30, 2022 and ensuring SOC 2 Type II compliance for managing data, privacy and security.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is a globally recognized auditing procedure that measures a service provider’s ability to securely manage its data and protect the privacy of its clientele. All audited organizations must meet the criteria across five trust service principles, which include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Successfully completing the SOC 2 compliance audit demonstrates the value Votiro places on providing customers with complete visibility into the operational effectiveness of the controls the company has in place to manage and protect their data.

“Since our inception, our goal has been to redefine content and data security, not only for our customers but within our own internal security program. That’s why we’ve developed the industry-leading CDR-as-a-service and repeatedly measure our security controls against industry standards to ensure all customer data remains safe in our solution,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “Votiro Cloud is not only best-in-industry to offer Zero Trust content security but a trusted partner for the hundreds of commercial and government enterprises we work with across the globe.”

Most of today’s hard to prevent cyber threats—ransomware, supply-chain attacks, and zero-day exploits—occur as a result of malicious code embedded within the files and content end users rely on daily. To address this, Votiro introduced a new and innovative approach that both encompasses and goes beyond foundational CDR capabilities, making it the most advanced Zero Trust content security solution available in the market.

Votiro Cloud’s scalability, speed, and ability to offer open, API-based integrations with existing security, data and application platforms makes it the category-leading API-first CDR solution. Votiro assumes all inbound file content could potentially be malicious and the company’s patented Positive Selection technology engine processes all content in real-time—analyzing, reconstructing, testing, and delivering— so that every single file content, regardless of the file type or channel in which it enters, is securely delivered to end user or target apps.