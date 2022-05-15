Willyama Services launches a new cybersecurity subsidiary

Willyama Services a sovereign Australian, Indigenous and veteran owned technology company has launched a new subsidiary business named Willyama Cyber.

Willyama Cyber was launched today at their Canberra headquarters by Andrew Barr, Chief Minister for the Australian Capital Territory.

Willyama are the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) cyber providers and have been providing critical cybersecurity services to Defence and the wider Defence industry supply chain for several years. Launching Willyama Cyber as a new business is testament to the success of this cyber business.

Andrew Barr, Chief Minister for the ACT was delighted by the growth of the company and their success of creating jobs for Indigenous Australians. Willyama has created over 15 Indigenous jobs in the federal sector since inception.

“Congratulations to Willyama Services on the launch of their new cyber business in one of our fastest growing industry sectors. It’s great to see a company committed to creating jobs, particularly for those within our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community,” said the Chief Minister for ACT.

Proud Worimi man and Army veteran Kieran Hynes Founder and CEO, Willyama Services, sought the need to separate the two businesses under a unified Willyama brand to provide more defined offerings for customers and the Indigenous community.

“Willyama Services is dedicated to Indigenous employment opportunities while also supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses. This won’t change.

“By spinning off Willyama Cyber, we will have a business that will focus solely on enhancing the resilience and security posture of Australia with cyber security expertise drawing on Indigenous and veteran workforce and influence.

“We are providing increasing levels of assistance to Australian organisations and those wanting to operate in the Australian market by providing our offerings in cyber protections and managing classified information,” Mr Hynes said.

Both Willyama businesses; Willyama Services and Willyama Cyber will be headquartered in Canberra. Willyama also has satellite offices in four Australian cities and offers remote working opportunities also.

“We chose Canberra for our headquarters because of its incredible cyber ecosystem, proximity to defence, government, innovators and researchers but also because of its natural surroundings which provide a great lifestyle,” Mr Hynes said.