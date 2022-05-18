Twilio hires Joyce Kim as CMO

Twilio announced Joyce Kim will be joining the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to President of Revenue, Elena Donio. As Chief Marketing Officer, Kim will lead global marketing as the company executes its vision of becoming the leader in the emerging customer engagement category.

“It’s a crucial time for Twilio as we look to scale and embrace the unique opportunity to define a new category in technology,” said Elena Donio, President of Revenue. “With decades of experience across SaaS product positioning, demand generation and large scale developer community engagement, Joyce’s expertise directly lends itself to leading Twilio’s growing, global marketing organization. Joyce brings a great energy to Twilio, and I can’t wait to see what she builds.”

Joyce Kim joins Twilio from Genesys, where she also served as Chief Marketing Officer and was responsible for driving market expansion and enterprise revenue growth. Prior to Genesys, Kim was Chief Digital & Marketing Officer for Arm, where she led the enterprise-wide digital transformation and global marketing strategy with one of the largest developer ecosystems in the world. She also serves as a member of the board of directors and the audit committee at Quicklogic corporation (QUIK), the nonprofit Bring Me A Book, and is a member of the Fast Company Executive Board.

“Twilio is taking on one of the most interesting challenges in the enterprise software space today — powering data-driven, personalized customer experiences at every stage of the journey,” said Joyce Kim. “No company has ignited the developer spirit better than Twilio, and there is a giant opportunity ahead to bring this innovation into the enterprise. Twilio is driving the future of the customer engagement market and category, and I can’t wait to be part of it.”