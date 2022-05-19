Intertrust launches two features for enterprises aiming to protect data operations and IoT devices

Intertrust launched two major feature enhancements to its multi-party data interoperability platform, Intertrust Platform, that create trust and provide protection by bridging enterprise data operations and IoT devices with single pane of glass functionality.

Intertrust Platform now includes two business-critical features for IoT and Web3.0 (Web3) environments:

Explicit Private Networking (XPN) – Intertrust Platform XPN technology provides end-to-end security for data at rest as well as in transit from device to cloud and back. With Intertrust XPN, data is always protected and processed in tamper-resistant, secure execution environments.

– Intertrust Platform XPN technology provides end-to-end security for data at rest as well as in transit from device to cloud and back. With Intertrust XPN, data is always protected and processed in tamper-resistant, secure execution environments. Token Rights Management (TRM) – Intertrust Platform TRM is a revolutionary distributed governance technology that provides support for distributed authentication and authorization systems. Intertrust TRM supports traditional data and DRM applications, NFT applications, and standards-based Digital Twins for hardware device security.

Intertrust XPN seals the gaps where hackers often go: when data is at rest; unprotected on devices or in the cloud; falling in between the cracks of incomplete network security; competing cloud, data warehouse and database systems; and exploitable incompatibilities between key management systems from different vendors. Therefore, the risk of hacking is reduced, while data usage increases and business models securely become data driven.

“Intertrust Platform with XPN and TRM provides a comprehensive solution for enterprises aiming to protect complex data operations and IoT devices while transitioning to Web3 and data-driven business models,” said Talal G. Shamoon,CEO of Intertrust. “With the new XPN and TRM features, Intertrust Platform transforms diverse, existing IT infrastructure into a secure interoperable system that turns “zero trust” networks into “full trust” environments.”

Intertrust Platform provides organizations with the ability to make competing data operations systems and IoT devices work in a consistent, secure, and controlled fashion. The Platform integrates authentication/authorization into the data access layer and overlays existing data operations infrastructure. This allows businesses the freedom to select and securely run best of breed application solutions. As a result, AI, data analytics and other processing solutions operate as secured apps on the Platform.

“Organizations see the value of IoT applications but are often hesitant to adopt due to security concerns,” said Bill Rosenblatt, President, GiantSteps Media Technology Strategies. “The combination of Intertrust XPN’s unique end-to-end trust capabilities and Intertrust’s legacy as both an innovator in trusted distributed computing and a reliable operator of trusted systems will give organizations the confidence to more fully realize the promise of IoT.”

Intertrust Platform is deployed in industry-specific applications such as energy, mobility, and media and entertainment and in trials for the healthcare market. The Company provides toolkits for vertical applications such as those designed for renewable energy, grid planning, home automation, and digital rights management.