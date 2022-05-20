Talon Cyber Security appoints Admiral Mike Rogers to its Board of Advisors

Talon Cyber Security announced the appointment of Admiral Mike Rogers as Chairman of the company’s Board of Advisors.

Rogers will help fuel the company’s go-to-market strategy, customer support and drive the continued adoption of Talon’s secure enterprise browser, TalonWork.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Admiral Mike Rogers to the Talon family,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, co-founder and CEO, Talon Cyber Security. “Mike is the most insightful leader in the history of cybersecurity, and we could not be more honored that he has chosen to work with us. His experience and leadership will be an invaluable asset for us as we aggressively scale to meet the market demand for technology that simplifies enterprise-grade security for the future of work.”

Mike Rogers is a retired United States Navy admiral that served as the second commander of the United States Cyber Command. He also served as the director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and the chief of Central Security Service (CSS), leading over 30,000 of the world’s best security professionals. Through these roles, Rogers was a key cybersecurity leader under President Obama and President Trump, working closely with the United States Government, Department of Defense and intelligence community, and assisting in the development of national and international policy related to cybersecurity, intelligence and technology.

“An incredibly widespread security risk today stems from organizations using legacy technologies to connect to modern applications,” said Rogers. “Traditional approaches are too complex and slow down the speed of the business, which has created a mounting challenge all organizations face today. Talon has the differentiated and strong team, technology and vision to solve this critical problem for enterprises, and I look forward to working closely with them on their mission to become the industry standard for securing this new era of work.”

Purpose-built for the enterprise, TalonWork empowers organizations to simplify their security programs by bringing enterprise-grade security to the browser, delivering native features like data loss prevention, zero trust controls and more. Customers leverage Talon to gain visibility into and secure SaaS applications, web activity, corporate devices and non-corporate devices. Built on Chromium, TalonWork ensures employee privacy and delivers the consistent, high-quality user experiences needed to securely power the future of work.

The novelty of Talon’s technology has led to significant momentum for the company, as it was recently named a finalist for RSA’s Innovation Sandbox Contest, a prestigious competition where 10 industry leaders battle for the coveted title of “Most Innovative Startup” each year.