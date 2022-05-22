BigBear.ai names Tony Barrett as President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector

BigBear.ai announced the company has appointed Tony Barrett as President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector.

In this role, Barrett will drive the growth of BigBear.ai’s Federal Market by developing and deploying technical expertise and innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cyber security, and agile development to win new business, while delivering top-notch service to customers.

Previously, Barrett was Senior Vice President of the Integrated Defense Solutions Business Unit in the Cyber and Engineering Sector for BigBear.ai, servicing the United States Air Force and Department of Homeland Security. Earlier in his career, Barrett served over two decades in the Marine Corps in the Intelligence field as an analyst and Intelligence Officer.

In Barrett’s 11 years since retiring from the Marines, he has applied the leadership, planning, and decision-making principles learned in both peacetime and combat to achieve business objectives at Modus Operandi and PCI, which BigBear.ai acquired in 2021. In less than three years at PCI, he played a pivotal role in capturing new business, quadrupling revenue and employee headcount, and servicing the Department of Defense.

“Tony’s broad experience across the Defense and Intelligence Communities, his unrivaled work ethic, and proven record of success made him the obvious choice for this promotion to President of the Cyber and Engineering Sector,” said Sam Gordy, President of the Federal Market and Chief Operating Officer of BigBear.ai. “While BigBear.ai continues to grow as a company, we are building a strong roster of results-driven leaders who can advance our mission as they earn the customer’s trust. Tony embodies these principles with his infectious energy, data-driven approach, uncompromising integrity, and uncanny ability to empower people to do their best work. We’re excited to see the new heights Tony will achieve in this role.”

“BigBear.ai’s Cyber and Engineering Sector is a critical resource to the federal government as it increases adoption of emerging technologies to solve complex problems,” said Barrett. “Our cutting-edge services and solutions are game-changers, revolutionizing the way data is analyzed and decisions are made in extremely high-stakes environments. It’s a great honor to lead so many talented people who are delivering incomparable value to our customers. Above all, I am laser-focused on ensuring our Cyber and Engineering division is an industry exemplar of innovation, service delivery, and customer satisfaction.”

Nearly a quarter of BigBear.ai’s employees are military veterans, including Barrett and Gordy. In addition to his daily responsibilities, Barrett has spent years dedicating his time to helping veterans transition more seamlessly from active duty to civilian life.

In 2020, he founded the Veteran’s Command Post, a veteran-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG) at BigBear.ai. As the group’s executive sponsor and chairperson, he guides charity campaigns for veteran causes, informational sessions to help veterans navigate complex government benefits systems, and leadership programs to help veteran employees grow their skills and career trajectory at BigBear.ai.