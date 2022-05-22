CyberSheath launches partner program to help DIB companies achieve CMMC compliance

Security, compliance, and IT roadblocks slow down federal contractors working to achieve compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The Defense Industrial Base (DIB) includes more than 220,000 companies, many of which have existing vendor relationships across the security, compliance, and IT CMMC requirements, but no single vendor solves every compliance challenge.

CyberSheath has launched a partner program designed to empower vendors to expand their core capabilities and achieve CMMC compliance faster.

The CyberSheath Partner Program allows managed security service providers (MSSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) to easily identify opportunities to speed their end customers’ cybersecurity compliance journeys. Every customer has gaps when it comes to CMMC compliance, and they want to fill them efficiently. Our one-of-a-kind partner program allows IT providers to step into cybersecurity and vice versa. Defense contractors want to manage one provider, not three or more, and now you can be that provider.

“CMMC compliance is a matter of national security, and we recognize that anything we can do to speed up a contractor’s journey to full compliance literally makes this country more secure,” said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. “Our partner program represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our clients and partners to expand our previously in-house capabilities across a partner ecosystem. We worked extremely closely with our partners on program development to ensure their interests are aligned with the new framework.”

To facilitate the program, CyberSheath created new centralized resources, including a new partner portal and enhanced website to ensure CyberSheath and its partners are in lockstep to quickly and efficiently deliver solutions that drive impactful client outcomes. The program delivers an improved experience for clients through benefits such as:

Accelerated time to value through enhanced delivery capabilities and increased capacity

through enhanced delivery capabilities and increased capacity Private label, joint co-marketing, and sales lead demand generation via CyberSheath’s comprehensive library of DFARS compliance subject matter and collateral

via CyberSheath’s comprehensive library of DFARS compliance subject matter and collateral Flexible DFARS partner pricing with models designed to align cost structure with client’s service and capacity consumption

with models designed to align cost structure with client’s service and capacity consumption Enhanced customer care from a dedicated engineering staff that can assist in advanced project deployments and defend against premeditated, persistent cyberattacks

from a dedicated engineering staff that can assist in advanced project deployments and defend against premeditated, persistent cyberattacks CyberSheath MSSP SOC Service staffed by experienced security professionals that have accumulated vast knowledge of network threats, detection and mitigation, and an in-depth understanding of CyberSheath’s DFARS compliance and security capabilities

staffed by experienced security professionals that have accumulated vast knowledge of network threats, detection and mitigation, and an in-depth understanding of CyberSheath’s DFARS compliance and security capabilities Admission to CMMC Con 2022, the nation’s largest CMMC conference that helps contractors navigate their course through the evolving compliance landscape

“Our relationship with CyberSheath allows us to provide best-in-class, secure, cloud-based solutions to address our customers’ complicated compliance needs like CMMC and NIST 800-171, ensuring that their cybersecurity posture is appropriate for protecting their critical and sensitive business data, whether it’s defense or commercial,” said Jeff Roberts, co-founder of principia/RAID. “With the strength of our CyberSheath partnership, we can empower more businesses to drive further innovation and more effectively manage their IT spend, positively impacting their business outcomes and meeting stringent U.S. DoD needs.”