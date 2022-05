People have become much more sensitive about privacy and are more concerned about who has access to their data, but at the same time they are constantly sharing that information online, whether by logging into a website, by posting something on social media, by creating a new account, etc.

In this video for Help Net Security, Nong Li, CEO at Okera, explains what it means for average consumers to share data, what this means in regards to trust, and how that data is going to be used.