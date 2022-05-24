Jungle Disk acquires ElephantDrive to extend its suite of cloud backup offerings

Jungle Disk has announced its acquisition of ElephantDrive — a consumer solution for long-term cloud storage of photos, videos, and documents.

The merger, which marks Jungle Disk’s first move into the consumer market, extends its suite of cloud backup offerings to this fast growing market segment. ElephantDrive will operate as an independent business unit, with a renewed mission to focus on the importance of protecting cherished family memories and critical documents.

Jungle Disk and ElephantDrive both launched in 2006 as early adopters of the first applications built on Amazon‘s S3 storage platform. Jungle Disk has experienced rapid growth in the small, mid-size, and enterprise business markets following its acquisitions of KeepItSafe, LiveVault, and OffsiteDatasync in 2021. The addition of ElephantDrive to its portfolio of data backup and recovery companies positions the growing brand for success in the consumer market.

“With ElephantDrive, we can now also help consumers protect their family’s valuable memories and important personal documents. With both brands pioneering the cloud backup industry over the past 16 years, today launches an exciting new chapter for ElephantDrive as we begin leveraging our scale and experience for the benefit of consumers by preserving their lifetime of memories,” said Jungle Disk CEO Bret Piatt.

The merger will allow Jungle Disk to combine its backup and recovery infrastructure with ElephantDrive’s Network-Attached Storage (NAS) and consumer storage solutions, to create a powerhouse that serves every backup need of individuals and families.

“We launched ElephantDrive 16 years ago with the goal of making cloud backup easier and more accessible, building tight integrations along the way that enabled us to protect all devices in homes and businesses around the world,” said ElephantDrive CEO Michael Fisher. “We’re proud to join the Jungle Disk family and excited to scale the business further to ensure that no family suffers the digital disaster of losing their treasured memories.”

As part of the merger, Jungle Disk Chief Revenue Officer Nick Nelson assumes the role of Chairman and CRO of ElephantDrive and is committed to its mission of protecting family photos, videos, and documents.