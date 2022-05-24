YouAttest collaborates with JumpCloud to give users access reviews for identity governance

YouAttest announced their product integration with JumpCloud – an open directory platform that gives IT, security operations, and DevOps secure, frictionless access to control and manage employee identities, their devices, and apply Zero Trust principles.

JumpCloud together with YouAttest provides customers a cost effective and easy to implement open directory platform coupled with an Identity Governance solution. YouAttest’s cloud-based identity governance provides a review and attestation process of all privileges – especially the group privileges that are the foundation of roles and trust for a zero trust architecture.

Key security recommendations such as the NIST 800-53 CyberSecurity Framework spell out that enterprises must review their identity and access privileges on a regular basis. Regulatory guidelines follow these NIST best practices and specifically requires the user access reviews that YouAttest perform for JumpCloud clients. These compliance frameworks include: HIPAA/HITRUST (Health Care), PCI-DSS (Retail), SOC2 (Cloud), ISO 27001 (Int’l), SOX (Public), CMMC (D.O.D. contractors), etc.

YouAttest provides a straightforward solution to meet these requirements. The YouAttest product is designed for ease-of-use by risk managers and the business-line managers conducting the reviews. The entire review, certify, revoke and report access process is conducted through the YouAttest console – with no assistance needed from IT or other technical support services. YouAttest is now directly integrated with JumpCloud to facilitate this crucial security and compliance process – eliminating cost, complexity and error.

JumpCloud is the innovator in centralized cloud-based identity for application, resource and device control. The JumpCloud solution allows users to manage any device, application or infrastructure using its streamlined management solution. JumpCloud currently has over 180,000 customers relying on their platform including reputable brands such as The Washington Post, E*Trade and Cabify.

“Our partnership with JumpCloud comes at an ideal time when we are seeing a shift in the Identity Management ecosystem. JumpCloud’s open directory platform has an incredible unified device management solution that will greatly benefit from the YouAttest cloud certification process that we provide,” said Garret Grajek, CEO and Founder of YouAttest. “While YouAttest will continue to expand on functionality and messaging around the JumpCloud’s open directory platform, we are also anticipating working on advanced concepts such as automated identity triggers and identity attestation as it relates to the Zero Trust architecture.”