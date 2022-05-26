XONA raises $7.2 million to provide secure remote access control systems for critical infrastructure

XONA announced that it closed a $7.2 million Series A funding round led by DataTribe Opportunities Fund with participation from TFX Capital and individual investors. The investment brings XONA’s total raised since inception to $9.4 million.

XONA will use the funding to build on its global presence in more than 25 countries, fuel product innovation, and expand its footprint for providing secure remote access to critical systems in energy, oil and gas, transportation, manufacturing, government and other new markets. As a result of the funding, Mike Janke, managing director at DataTribe Opportunities Fund, has joined the company’s board of directors. In addition, Jeff Williams, former chief revenue officer at FireEye, has joined as an independent board member.

“Being able to access operational technology and other critical systems at any time, and from anywhere is becoming a necessity. Hybrid work is convenient, cost effective and plays a role in recruitment and retention – but for critical infrastructure, it’s all that and way more,” said Bill Moore, founder and CEO at XONA.

“There are countless reasons professionals running oil rigs in the middle of the ocean, manufacturing plants meeting high demand, water treatment facilities serving large populations and other critical facilities need 24/7 access. But providing that access has traditionally been complex and fraught with security issues – that’s why we built XONA.”

XONA was founded in 2017 with the express purpose of creating a better solution for providing frictionless and secure user access for operational technology (OT) and other critical infrastructure systems. Since its inception, the company has built and deployed a proven solution at facilities around the globe through direct sales and partners including GE and Baker Hughes.

Technology agnostic and configured in minutes, XONA’s proprietary protocol isolation and zero-trust architecture immediately eliminates common attack vectors, while giving authorized users seamless and secure control of operational technology from any location or device. With integrated multi-factor authentication, user-to-asset access controls, user session analytics, and automatic video recording, XONA is the single, secure portal that connects the cyber-physical world and enables critical operations to happen from anywhere with total confidence and trust.

“There is a tremendous need for frictionless user access with rigorous security for operational technology and critical infrastructure systems, and that need will increase exponentially in the coming years as the number and severity of attacks on our critical infrastructure systems increase,” said Mike Janke, Managing Director at DataTribe Opportunities Fund. “XONA has demonstrated a powerful platform that stays one step ahead of today’s evolving threats by collapsing traditionally integrated enterprise IT components into a frictionless user access platform purpose-built for critical infrastructure. The company is establishing itself as the gold standard in the industry and we are thrilled to partner together for this next phase of growth.”

As new members of the XONA board of directors, Janke and Williams bring unique expertise to help the company through its next phase of growth. In addition to co- founding DataTribe, Janke is a former member of the U.S. Navy’s SEAL Team 6 and Executive Chairman and co-founder of Silent Circle, one of the world’s leading Global Secure Communications services.

Williams joined Bain Capital Ventures in 2016 after six years at FireEye where he joined as the first sales leader and helped lead the company through IPO. He brings more than two decades of infrastructure software and security experience with a proven track record in helping early-stage enterprise software companies scale and grow into market leaders.