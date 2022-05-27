Avocado Systems hires James Sortino as CRO

Avocado Systems announced the hiring of James Sortino as chief revenue officer. Sortino will lead Avocado’s global sales operations, using his extensive early-stage experience to scale the company’s enterprise sales, channel and OEM business globally.

Sortino brings a varied background in cybersecurity sales and leadership—having sold more than 31 different security technologies to global enterprises, small and mid-sized organizations, MSPs, OEMs and the VAR channel. He previously held senior positions at Virsec Systems, ShiftLeft, Dome9 Security, and Trend Micro, as well as founding a large enterprise security sales and solutions company.

“I’m thrilled to join Avocado. Existing application security vendors assume a company’s security team understands how their custom vendor applications work and fan out, which is not the case. We are able to give security teams the observability to determine what legitimate processes should be running within their environment and eliminate architectural drift,” Sortino said.

“Avocado’s solutions are the next step in application security by helping DevSecOps illuminate unknown communications, automate app architectural modeling and analysis, and apply zero trust security by ringfencing the application tiers at the lowest app process level—all with no code changes. I believe this will be the new standard in coming years.”

“We are excited that Jim has joined Avocado. He adds another well experienced leader to our management team with a solid reputation for delivering high value to customers and building high performance sales teams,” said Chris Formant, CEO of Avocado. “Jim is passionate about the industry and Avocado’s role in shaping its future. He brings an exciting energy to Avocado that we expect will take us to the next level.”