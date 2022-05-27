Entrust CloudControl 6.5 improves enterprise security and control for multi-cloud deployments

Entrust is addressing the increasing complexities of securing multi-cloud environments with the launch of Entrust CloudControl 6.5 software, which enables organizations to automate both enterprise security policy and deployment workflows for container and Kubernetes environments to help meet their compliance mandates.

Most notably, the new CloudControl release adds support for the VMware Tanzu container runtime platform, as well as Red Hat OpenShift, enabling DevOps and DevSecOps teams to deliver security as code, providing robust security posture management for container and virtual machine development and deployment.

Entrust is delivering a compliance-centric, enterprise-grade platform that helps DevSecOps and security administrators to establish, manage and maintain a robust security posture, across multiple clouds and on-prem environments, which can prevent inadvertent or malicious misconfigurations leading to failed audits, service disruption or breaches in security.

“Over 70 percent of enterprises now use three or more clouds – often creating an unwieldy, de facto multi-cloud environment. As organizations migrate more operations to the cloud, and use containers and Kubernetes, managing these to ensure consistent security and compliance is becoming increasingly challenging,” said Tushar Tambay, Vice President, Product Development at Entrust.

To meet this need, Entrust plans to build upon the capabilities of CloudControl software and help organizations secure their public and private cloud footprints. This includes virtualized and containerized environments; user and machine access credentials; as well as establishing and maintaining consistent security policies.

“Multi hybrid cloud is the new reality. Security is provisioned fundamentally differently in this reality which requires both a shift left, DevSecOps, approach and the right runtime tools to secure the surge in microservices-based Kubernetes and containers implementations all while the threat landscape grows” said Phil Bues, Cloud Security Research Manager, IDC. “Injecting security earlier into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and codifying security policies provides a holistic security approach that modern enterprises need.”

”The Entrust CloudControl software now provides indispensable capabilities for customers to start the journey towards multi-cloud security. As a trusted advisor, Entrust leverages its expertise in protecting identities, data, and infrastructures, to build a comprehensive multi-cloud security platform that provides risk reduction of unexpected infrastructure outages and exfiltration of high value environments,” added Tambay.