Kroll expands recovery service for clients to manage vulnerabilities in their security posture

Kroll announced that it has expanded its recovery service for clients, including those responding to an incident and those acting on a resilience assessment to manage vulnerabilities and plug gaps in their security posture.

Through a close partnership with PCS LLC and its Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), Kroll can help clients with cyber recovery services, including Active Directory, Exchange and Hypervisor recovery, backup assessment and recovery, server recovery, endpoint reimaging, patch management, network containment, incident remediation and network hardening.

Clients will benefit from a combined team, that becomes an extension of their own IT department, and access to Kroll’s complete response capabilities that stretch from initial investigation to containment, threat eradication, data review, incident remediation, breach notification and litigation support.

Benedetto Demonte, COO for Kroll’s Cyber Risk practice, said: “The key in responding to a cyberattack is minimizing the business interruption caused and building resilience for the future. While you would expect that the initial attack would put the organization in crisis mode, what many underestimate is how long business interruption can last. One of the pivotal moments is getting operations back up and running. This is no small feat and often includes an entire task force dedicated to the rebuilding and reimaging of devices.”

Demonte continued: “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our recovery service as part of Kroll’s unrivaled incident response. For many organizations and their insurers, this is one of the final pieces of the puzzle to putting the cyber incident officially behind them and stepping into a more secure future.”

Anthony Mongeluzo, President of PCS, said: “It is well documented that the cyber security industry has a skills gap, where getting people with both the technical capability and the experience in the right place at the right time can be difficult. In the event of an incident or as a reaction to an assessment that has revealed vulnerabilities, technical recovery happens against the clock. At PCS, we pride ourselves on our speed, agility and technical knowledge. We’re excited to be partnering with Kroll and opening up our services to a greater pool of potential clients.”

Kroll’s response team, now including expanded recovery capabilities, are available 24×7 via our hotlines. Kroll’s cyber recovery services can also be made available through your insurance provider.