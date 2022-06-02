David Lucey joins Biscom as CEO

Biscom, a provider of secure fax and document delivery, announced that David Lucey has been appointed new CEO of the company.

Lucey comes to Biscom with over 30 years of experience in developing healthcare technology solutions, building SaaS platform organizations, and advancing growth-stage companies. While most recently at HighRoads as COO, Lucey was responsible for product management, client services, and technical operations for the SaaS data management platform.

Lucey drove overall business transformation and established HighRoads as the industry leader for front office automation, master data management, and sales enablement utilized by the largest health insurance organizations. Lucey also held executive leadership roles over the last two decades at other prominent health IT firms including Advantasure, IQVIA, and NantHealth.

“We did an extensive national CEO search and we’re very pleased to have found Dave – we believe his background and experience will help propel Biscom to new heights,” said Devin Mathews, Partner at ParkerGale Capital. “We would also like to thank Bill Ho for his stewardship over the last six months since the acquisition.”

“I’m excited to be joining the team, and thank Bill for helping establish Biscom as a major provider of secure enterprise communications,” said Lucey, “I look forward to engaging with our customers, partners, and employees to explore opportunities to deliver greater value through interoperability and workflow automation, especially in the healthcare vertical.”