Nucleus Security expands leadership team with new appointments

Nucleus Security announced three additions to the company’s leadership team. Nucleus recently welcomed Tina Ong as Chief Financial Officer, Chaz MacLaughlin as Chief Revenue Officer, and Patrick Garrity as Vice President of Marketing.

Bolstered by the momentum of a Series B funding round, strategic partnerships, and multiple Q1 2022 product releases, Nucleus’ expanded leadership team will contribute to continued company growth in, and impact on, the vulnerability management market.

“The Nucleus team is wildly passionate about helping enterprises build addressing key vulnerability and risk management challenges facing cybersecurity, IT and development teams within their organizations. Every day, we prove that a unified vulnerability management approach, informed by vulnerability and threat intelligence, is the key to solving these challenges at scale,” said Steve Carter, co-founder and CEO, Nucleus.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Tina, Chaz and Patrick join the team. They bring a unique background and skillset to Nucleus and are each true professionals in their crafts. With their leadership, Nucleus will continue to mature and grow at a rapid pace.”

As CFO, Ong is responsible for the company’s financial operations. She brings to Nucleus a strong financial background from within the security industry. Previously, Ong served as Head of Security Finance at Fastly following their 2020 acquisition of Signal Sciences Corp., where she served as CFO and supported the acquisition. The Signal Sciences Corp. acquisition completed for $775 million.

MacLaughlin brings a proven track record of driving new customer acquisition and exceeding revenue objectives to the role of CRO. He previously served as VP Corporate Sales at Signal Sciences where he helped the organization scale from $10 million to over $50 million in revenue, as well as regional sales director roles with cybersecurity firms MobileIron and Imperva.

As VP of Marketing, Garrity brings to Nucleus significant experience providing marketing, sales and product expertise to high growth SaaS startups with a primary focus in cybersecurity. Having built and led sales engineering, international expansion, and product marketing teams at Duo Security before exiting to Cisco for $2.3 billion, he was integral in scaling Duo from $100,000 in revenue to over $200 million.