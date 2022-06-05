Windstream Enterprise names Michael Fiacco as CRO

Buddy Bayer, president of the Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale organization, announced that Michael Fiacco has been named chief revenue officer for Windstream Enterprise in order to further enhance its commitment to technological innovation and superior customer service.

“Our customers’ needs are evolving as the market accelerates its digital transformation, and Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale is evolving alongside them to ensure that we are delivering the leading-edge products and services they need to succeed,” Bayer said.

Fiacco will oversee all sales and marketing functions for Windstream Enterprise and focus on converting customers to next-generation products such as its SD-WAN, OfficeSuite UC, and managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.

“There is a high level of excitement within Windstream about our progress and new organizational structure that will enable the Enterprise and Wholesale team to solidify its past successes while continuing to drive innovation that will position it for long-term success,” Bayer said. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Windstream Enterprise. He has over 20 years of successful and impactful experience in telecommunications sales, technology and operational innovation, and I look forward to his contributions to Windstream and the customers we serve.”

“I’m excited to join the Windstream Enterprise team,” Fiacco said. “The communications ecosystem is undergoing a profound change, and Windstream Enterprise has the expertise and next-generation product portfolio to help our customers manage the transition. Going forward, we’re going to be even more innovative and aggressive and continue to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.”