Skyhigh Security SSE platform enhancements protect data regardless of where it lies

Skyhigh Security announced new enhancements to its Secure Service Edge (SSE) platform. These latest innovations to Skyhigh Security’s Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Private Access (ZTNA), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and global Points of Presence (POP), bring enhanced data-aware security to its more than 3,000 global customers.

With Skyhigh SSE, organizations can protect sensitive data no matter where their users are, what device they are using, and wherever their data resides: on the web, cloud, and private applications.

According to anonymized internal data, Skyhigh Security processes approximately 8.6 billion events tied to systems, devices, software, applications, and services that are without explicit IT department approval (shadow IT) and 1.6 billion events that are approved (sanctioned) daily, demonstrating the rapid adoption of cloud services. With remote and hybrid workforces becoming the norm, organizations need long-term solutions in place to secure data that is no longer necessarily routed through their corporate network or managed devices. Skyhigh Security’s latest advancements solve this challenge while reducing cost, simplifying data protection, and enabling this new work environment.

The full new and updated features and functionality of the SSE Portfolio include:

Secure Web Gateway (SWG) hybrid solution extended to SSE : Skyhigh SSE now includes a fully cloud-managed hybrid offering to enable a global and distributed workforce. This allows existing customers with on-prem web gateway appliances to migrate to the cloud rapidly while supporting the diverse data residency needs of these global enterprises.

: Skyhigh SSE now includes a fully cloud-managed hybrid offering to enable a global and distributed workforce. This allows existing customers with on-prem web gateway appliances to migrate to the cloud rapidly while supporting the diverse data residency needs of these global enterprises. Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) user risk score : Leveraging key data points including policy violations, threats, and anomalies, Skyhigh CASB can now categorize a risky user and determine if additional access controls are needed for that user. This will allow customers to filter for high-risk users and apply the necessary monitoring and remediation.

: Leveraging key data points including policy violations, threats, and anomalies, Skyhigh CASB can now categorize a risky user and determine if additional access controls are needed for that user. This will allow customers to filter for high-risk users and apply the necessary monitoring and remediation. Private Access enhanced mobile support and Search functionality : Skyhigh Private Access is the industry first data-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution with its unique DLP and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) integrations. We now have extended support for Private Access on mobile devices to address an always on the go, remote, and distributed workforce. Additionally, based on user feedback, customers can now find their private applications faster by sorting applications by protocol type or simply searching the application catalog for any given application by name.

: Skyhigh Private Access is the industry first data-aware Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution with its unique DLP and Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) integrations. We now have extended support for Private Access on mobile devices to address an always on the go, remote, and distributed workforce. Additionally, based on user feedback, customers can now find their private applications faster by sorting applications by protocol type or simply searching the application catalog for any given application by name. Data loss prevention (DLP) for optical character recognition (OCR) : Skyhigh Security now has unified OCR for images across its SWG and CASB technologies. This allows customers to scan/extract text from supported image files and inspect them for sensitive data, via the DLP engine, leveraging all its advanced data classification measures such as exact data match and indexed document matching, as well as more basic regex and keyword matching.

: Skyhigh Security now has unified OCR for images across its SWG and CASB technologies. This allows customers to scan/extract text from supported image files and inspect them for sensitive data, via the DLP engine, leveraging all its advanced data classification measures such as exact data match and indexed document matching, as well as more basic regex and keyword matching. Expanded services and global Points of Presence (POP): Skyhigh Security is continuing to increase capacity of existing infrastructure deployments and expanding its global SSE POP footprint into all geographical locations. The additional locations and services will minimize latency with optimized routing via peering locations, providing the fastest access to cloud services possible.

“As organizations continue to embrace a hybrid or remote workforce, we’re seeing new threats emerge in IT environments that traditional security approaches weren’t built to handle,” said Gee Rittenhouse, CEO of Skyhigh Security. “These new enhancements to our SSE portfolio bring customers the data and threat protection needed, so they can realize the full benefits of their modern workforce while mitigating threats and simplifying the security of their data.”

The Skyhigh Security SSE Portfolio includes Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) technology, Cloud Firewall and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The company was most recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge and recognized in the 2022 Critical Capabilities for SSE for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE) solution.

Skyhigh Security’s new and enhanced SSE portfolio is available now.