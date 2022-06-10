DigiCert acquires DNS Made Easy to improve web operations and security for organizations

DigiCert announced that it has acquired DNS Made Easy, a global provider of enterprise-grade managed Domain Name System (DNS) services, as well as affiliated brands, including Constellix. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The integration of DigiCert and DNS Made Easy adds value to customers,” said Greg Clark, Managing Partner at Crosspoint Capital Partners and Chairman of DigiCert’s Board of Directors. “In addition to providing excellent DNS services, this combination enhances the security of certificate validation and enables the automation of future validations, paving the way for automated certificate lifecycle management. This strategic acquisition showcases our commitment, in partnership with Clearlake, TA and the DigiCert tecyam, to drive growth and expand DigiCert’s product offering.”

The acquisition of DNS Made Easy expands DigiCert’s digital trust portfolio to include managed DNS services with one of the fastest DNS response times and global availability. It also enables DigiCert and its reseller partners to offer customers a seamless approach to certificate lifecycle management, including more efficient domain control validation, an integrated DNS and certificate experience, and simplified DNS configuration.

“DNS management is essential for digital business, and adding DNS Made Easy and its best-in-class solutions is further solidifying DigiCert’s role as the defining company in digital trust,” said Deepika Chauhan, Executive Vice President at DigiCert. “The combination of core web services — enhanced DNS management and DigiCert’s industry-leading certificate lifecycle management — provides a compelling solution to better service our customers and simplify certificate renewal.”

DNS Made Easy has experienced strong double-digit growth over the past few years by providing authoritative managed DNS services that are simpler, faster and more reliable on a global scale than other providers. The company’s offerings include high-performance response time, a proven record of five 9’s availability for more than a decade, internet traffic optimization, enterprise network monitoring as well as other advanced DNS and CDN management features.

DNS Made Easy solutions are powered by a network that handles more than 38 billion resolutions per day and services leading digital brands such as Twilio, Palo Alto Networks and Under Armour.

“DNS Made Easy is thrilled to join forces with DigiCert,” said DNS Made Easy CEO Steven Job. “We have established a strong global network with industry-leading uptime, reliability and web load times. We’re excited about the scale of DigiCert’s operations — including its vast partner network — to help more companies of all sizes, including the world’s leading brands, experience a solution that improves their web operations and security.”