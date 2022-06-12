Steve Prodger joins Arcules as CRO

Arcules has expanded its leadership team to drive growth, and accelerate industry change. Steve Prodger, a vanguard and results-oriented technology executive, joins Arcules as Chief Revenue Officer.

He will catalyze the Arcules team to maximize revenue regeneration, global expansion, and strategic gains. Extending Arcules’ current trend of success, Prodger’s membership in the leadership team will augment this era of growth and industry impact.

An accomplished 20-year executive, Prodger has an impressive record of achieving profitable growth through business and technology transformations. He has a passion for delivering better customer experiences and high-value sales. With significant expertise in B2B SaaS sales, Prodger plans to create scalable pathways that generate results quickly.

“Software as a service in the cloud has changed the world; now this concept is revolutionizing organizations across the globe,” said Prodger. “As the industry embraces this, we will create connection through technology. I wholeheartedly connect with this mission. I’m excited about the opportunity Arcules has to change the way this industry thinks about— and uses— the cloud.”

With previous leadership roles at Dell Technologies, InMoment, SmartAction, and XSELL, Prodger managed multimillion-dollar budgets, accelerated business development globally, and drove double-digit growth. His deep understanding of digital transformation and market acceleration positions him as a leader who will deliver results.

“The successful work we have done as a team will be amplified by Steve’s ability to drive profitable growth, his understanding of how to win, and his eagerness to achieve our ambitious goals,” said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. “His expertise with business segments outside security is important. Steve will be a key part of our success, as we continue to revolutionize the industry, and break the mold of what’s possible.”