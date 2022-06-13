83% of IT pros are using either hybrid or multi-cloud

Canonical released data from a survey revealing the goals, benefits, and challenges of cloud-native technologies. The report has surveyed more than 1,300 IT professionals over the last year about their usage of Kubernetes, bare metal, VMs, containers, and serverless applications.

According to the survey, Kubernetes and cloud native technologies unlock innovation for organizations and allow them to achieve their goals. But the benefits of cloud native technologies vary, depending on their usage and the maturity of the organizations using them, with elasticity and agility, resource optimisation and reduced service costs identified as the top benefits, and security the most important consideration.

Nearly 50% of respondents reported that lack of in-house skills and limited manpower were the biggest challenges when migrating to or using Kubernetes and containers.

Ken Sipe, senior enterprise architect and co-chair of the Operator SDK, comments: “When people mention the lack of skill as a blocker, the truth is that they are often already in an environment where they are ready to do the next thing but don’t have the infrastructural or organizational support to do so. It is also a matter of buy versus build: when buying a solution and associated service, an organization benefits from leveraging external resources and skillsets without having to build the capability in-house. When building it in house, the organization can benefit from implementing its engineering discipline, which could be a useful differentiator.”