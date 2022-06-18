ThreatX hires Phil Lawrence as VP of Engineering

ThreatX announced the hiring of Phil Lawrence as Vice President of Engineering. Lawrence’s technical background and leadership experience will enable ThreatX to continue developing the market’s most effective platform to protect APIs against attack in real time.

This announcement comes on the heels of increased company momentum, including a record-breaking first quarter.

Reporting to ThreatX CEO Gene Fay as part of the company’s leadership team, Lawrence will assume day-to-day responsibility for overseeing the company’s engineering and DevOps organization. His experience managing high-performing teams, coupled with his strategic, growth-oriented mindset will position Lawrence to help ThreatX continue to accelerate growth and scale the business.

“ThreatX continues to deliver new capabilities that help our customers tackle one of the biggest challenges in front of them: stopping API attacks in real time,” said Fay. “With the addition of Phil to our leadership team, I am bullish on our capabilities to not just meet the needs of the market, but exceed them. Phil’s robust technical experience, and his deep roots in the industry, will propel us even further.”

Lawrence has a wealth of technical and leadership experience. He joins ThreatX after previously directing worldwide cloud operations for the Devo SaaS platform. Prior to this role, Lawrence served in engineering leadership roles at IBM Resilient, where he managed all of IBM Resilient engineering, SaaS operations and CloudOps staff.

“ThreatX operates on the frontlines of the API and web application protection space. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve ThreatX and lead its outstanding engineering team,” said Lawrence. “There is an ever-growing need to protect APIs and I can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

2022 has been a year of growth for ThreatX, which has been exemplified with recent milestones, including a series of industry awards. In April, ThreatX launched new API visibility and protection capabilities that strengthen its customers’ overall API security posture. The company also announced that ThreatX would serve as Distology’s API security partner, which enabled ThreatX to deliver its API protection platform and managed services at scale to U.K. and European markets.

In May, ThreatX launched the Xcellerate Partner Program. This global program will empower ThreatX’s partners to deliver the only platform with real-time protection against attacks on APIs and web applications, coupled with complete managed services.