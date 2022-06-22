Stellar Cyber’s security sensors enable enterprises to improve their overall security posture

Stellar Cyber disrupts cybersecurity economics with a new lineup of cost-effective, functionality-rich security sensors, enabling both MSSP and enterprise users to deploy 360-degree security coverage and a multi-modal detection strategy in every environment.

As part of Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform, these new sensors are particularly ideal for MSSPs who want to offer SOC-in-a-box services to a broader set of customers that may have a smaller footprint, yet still want comprehensive security coverage at a competitive price. Enterprises with distributed environments now can ensure they deploy the same detection strategies and telemetry collection methods, regardless of any multi-cloud, multi-prem or remote office setup. This architecture also is optimal for retailers, academic institutions, utilities, manufacturers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers.

“Rapid response to security incidents often requires having sensors in close proximity to the devices being attacked,” said Jon Oltsik, Sr. Principal Analyst at ESG. “By reducing the cost of sensors in many use cases, Stellar Cyber is contributing to companies’ ability to improve overall enterprise security posture and responsiveness.”

Multi-modal detections made possible

To combat today’s advanced cyberattacks, security teams must focus on making step-change improvements to Mean-Time-To-Respond (MTTR) and dwell time. To achieve this, complete 360-degree visibility must be realized across every environment. Not surprisingly, creating blind spots is the fastest way to impair a security team’s performance.

Stellar Cyber’s new sensors enable log collection and API data collection at the edge, as well as a secure channel for orchestrating response to local security tools like firewalls and Active Directory. Additionally, these sensors natively perform Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and Network Traffic Analysis to generate additional visibility.

Visibility, however, is not enough to dramatically improve MTTR and dwell time. Security detections must be deployed as close as possible to where attacks happen – that is, deployed to the edge in a distributed fashion. Detections at the edge reduce central processing and data volumes, and ultimately lead to much faster response. The Stellar Cyber sensors natively include Intrusion Detection System (IDS), NTA, Anti-Virus and Malware Sandbox, all packaged together, to facilitate detections at the edge. Stellar Cyber uses the term “multi-modal detections” to describe its combination of edge detections and centralized detections in a single platform, both leveraging Machine Learning (ML) and heuristic signatures.

Sensor functions

These newly released sensors work as the eyes and ears of Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform, collecting the telemetry on attacks from any part of the network. They can be deployed in any form factor, virtual or physical, and in any size environment, from home office to a bandwidth-intensive data center. Importantly, they all possess the same rich capabilities, including:

Log processing and forwarding

Deep packet inspection (DPI) and network traffic analysis (NTA) for 3500+ network applications

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Anti-Virus (AV)

Sandbox for zero-day malware detection

Asset discovery

Secure channel for orchestrating response to the local security tools like Firewalls or AD

Data buffering

Centralized management including provisioning, monitoring, software upgrade, etc.

Security teams can trust the consistency of data collection and detections across all environments. The sensors deployed in smaller footprint environments are highly affordable, so teams can greatly enhance security visibility without prohibitive cost.

“Organizations have many different types of environments, yet they all need to implement consistent, multi-modal detection and response mechanisms to fully protect against today’s attacks,” said Sam Jones, Vice President of Product Management at Stellar Cyber. “By dramatically lowering the cost of sensor deployment, Stellar Cyber makes it possible for organizations anywhere to achieve more complete security coverage.”