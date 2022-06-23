CyberStrong 3.20 empowers customers to automate the assessment process

CyberSaint released CyberStrong version 3.20, providing customers with the ability to further automate the assessment process via continuous control automation with Tenable and Microsoft Azure Security Center integrations.

“CyberSaint’s continuous control automation functionality changes the way that security and risk teams perform assessments, and ultimately, manage cyber risk,” said Jerry Layden, CEO of CyberSaint. “Being first-to-market with this technology is exciting for us, and positions us to redefine the cyber and IT risk management market at large.”

Until now, the process of assessing an organization’s cybersecurity risk posture against a framework or standard has been manual. CyberStrong’s continuous control automation leverages natural language processing (NLP) to map telemetry coming in from various security products, such as Tenable and Microsoft Azure Security Center, to controls in a customer environment, automating scores at the control level and pulling in evidence.

“Having the capability to integrate with cybersecurity solutions such as those in a hybrid cloud environment is essential for successful integrated risk management (IRM) technologies,” said John A. Wheeler, Founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Advisors and former Gartner IRM analyst. “IRM solution providers like CyberSaint offer companies real-time visibility and understanding of their cybersecurity risk. This provides a competitive edge by giving business leaders actionable data to mitigate growing cybersecurity and associated digital risks.”

CyberSaint’s integration with Tenable allows customers to:

Identify and create mappings to controls and control actions

Automate the scoring of vulnerability scanning controls

Keep assessment control scores up to date with every successful vulnerability scan

CyberSaint’s integration with Microsoft Azure Security Center allows customers to:

Pull in policies from Azure and relate their compliance to assessments within the CyberStrong platform

Query the customer Azure configuration and correlate directly to NIST 800-53, the CSF, and additional standards such as CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and more

Provide nightly updates to control actions within the CyberStrong platform to keep compliance status up to date which aids in viewing variance of controls when evaluating risk