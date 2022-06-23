Traefik Hub enables users to secure and scale their cloud native services

Traefik Labs launched a new cloud service that eliminates the complexity of management and automation of Kubernetes and Docker networking at scale.

With Traefik Hub, organizations can instantly publish and secure containers for external access from the internet, all from a single dashboard.

In today’s cloud-native world, applications are more distributed than ever before, with services running across increasingly heterogeneous environments and complex technical stack. The need to publish and secure services to make them accessible across hybrid infrastructures and from anywhere on the internet is now mandatory. Previously, organizations had to use disparate tools that lacked automation – leading to high operational costs and complex processes.

Traefik Hub eliminates manual configuration of DNS, routing rules, access control, and NAT that are required to access and protect services on the internet. The automated set up is faster and uses networking best practices to help minimize the attack surface and improve security. Traefik Hub integrates with Traefik Proxy in both Kubernetes and Docker environments.

“From its inception, Traefik Hub was purpose-built to address major challenges resulting from the rise in adoption of Kubernetes and multi-cluster environments,” said Emile Vauge, CEO and founder of Traefik Labs. “The industry lacks a unified solution for users to effectively publish, secure, and scale their cloud native services. Today, networking is more complex than ever, and yet remains the core of any modern infrastructure.”

Traefik Hub is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that instantly provides a gateway to services running on any Kubernetes or Docker orchestrator. With the Traefik Hub platform, customers are able to:

Publish – Install the Hub lightweight agent, select services, and get secured public access to containers in seconds;

Secure – Access containers through secured tunnels, deploy industry-standard authentication, and automate TLS certificate management;

Scale – Start with a single cluster and scale to multiple clusters managed by a centralized Hub dashboard.

“Traefik Hub removes the friction between deployment and security, enabling a fine-grained control of service endpoints while increasing security posture with policy rules,” said Leon Andrianarivony, senior staff cloud solution architect, Varian Medical Systems. “Traefik Hub takes a giant step towards unlocking team collaboration by providing secure tunneling toward your local development machine or edge to the cloud in a simple manner.”

The Traefik Hub beta is available now and free of charge. Getting started with Traefik Hub is easy for organizations of any size, and does not require prior networking or Kubernetes knowledge.