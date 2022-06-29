Airiam releases AirProducts to defend small and mid-sized enterprises against cyberattacks

Airiam released AirProducts, its proprietary line designed to deliver enterprise-grade technology, cyber protection and digital transformation services to small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs are prime targets for threat actors. The average ransom now exceeds $200,000, and some ransoms reach millions of dollars. SMEs experienced a 424% increase in cyber breaches from 2020 to 2021, and attacks continue to grow this year. Businesses are left vulnerable to attacks without immutable system backups hosted where cybercriminals can’t access them, barriers to system breaches such as multi-factor authentication, and 24/7 system monitoring. Airiam’s AirProducts address these issues and protect businesses from costly cybercrime.

“Ransomware is on the rise, and cybercrime is growing more sophisticated. Fifty percent of companies now report being targeted by a cyberattack at least once a week, and the risk to SMEs is substantial,” said Ohad Jehassi, Airiam’s CEO. “SMEs don’t have the same resources as large enterprises, and they’re far less equipped to deal with cybercriminals. They prefer to work with one vendor, but most vendors don’t offer everything they need for enterprise level protection. That’s why we’ve built a national cybersecurity-focused MSP with a suite of products designed to cover all their cybersecurity and managed IT needs, even offering a $2 million ransomware warranty.”

AirGuard , Airiam’s flagship cybersecurity offering delivers managed detection and response (MDR), identity and access management (IAM), Zero Trust, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a flat monthly fee. The premium version offers the $2 million ransomware warranty and AirRescue incident response service.

AirGapd provides cloud backup and continuity solutions inaccessible to threat actors to make infrastructures ransomware resilient and disaster recovery solutions optimized to eliminate ransom payments, data loss, and business interruption. Through in-depth discovery and penetration testing, Airiam's AirAudit keeps customers one step ahead of attackers to minimize the threat of attack.

AirCTRL offers complete managed service provider (MSP) proactive management and support for networks, servers and workstations.

AirMonitor provides IT Monitoring with a remote monitoring and management (RMM) toolset for MSPs to reach systems remotely. Beyond basic maintenance, AirMonitor scans for security issues so networks operate smoothly.

Airiam’s AirProducts and services are designed to be flexible to meet the needs of growing SMEs. The services can be bundled for complete infrastructure management. AirScape provides everything a user needs for MSP and MSSP. AirAssure is a cybersecurity insurance toolset to keep businesses compliant.

They also offer expert IT assistance, beyond typical Tier 1 help desk requests. When customers need Tier 2 or 3 engineering for complex situations, Airiam’s highly experienced DevOps talent is available through AirAssist.

“Our AirProducts provide peace of mind and the robust protection formerly afforded only to large enterprises,” said Art Ocain, Airiam’s vice president of incident response. “As cybercrime evolves, it’s critical to stay a step ahead of the threat actors. Airiam is here to ensure our customers can operate their businesses without costly interruptions from cybercrime.”