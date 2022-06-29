Gen Zers might seem like digital pros but, they often aren’t armed with enough resources to keep themselves safe online. The FBI reported that, in 2020 alone, there were 23,200 internet crime complaints filed by victims under 20 years old, which resulted in a $71 million loss for their families.

Want another startling statistic? In 2021, over 1.25 million U.S. kids fell victim to identity theft/fraud.

In this video for Help Net Security, Jim Ducharme, Chief Operating Officer at Outseer, provides insight into how parents can talk about online safety and personal info protection with their kids.