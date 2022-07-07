Marcelo Modica joins OneTrust as CPO

OneTrust announced Marcelo Modica as the company’s first Chief People Officer. Modica brings 30 years of experience building people-centric organizations for global technology, consulting, and finance companies including Robinhood, Mercer, and JPMorgan Chase.

In this role, Modica will report directly to the CEO and drive people, talent, and DE&I strategies for OneTrust’s global team.

“I am excited Marcelo has joined OneTrust as he is a proven, people-centered leader with a strong focus on building diverse, inclusive, and values-based cultures. He has extensive experience across strategic people functions and a deep understanding of the complexities today’s workforce is facing,” said Kabir Barday, Chief Executive Officer at OneTrust. “We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us with our Trust Intelligence Platform, and I’m confident that Marcelo’s skills, background, and people-first approach will strengthen OneTrust as we navigate our next phase and support the development of our teams.”

“Building trust is at the core of my work as a Chief People Officer, and at OneTrust I have the opportunity to live out this principle each day,” said Marcelo Modica, OneTrust Chief People Officer. “Great people are the foundation of great companies, and OneTrust is the destination workplace for top tech and customer-centric talent. I look forward to working closely with the OneTrust team to continue building our great place to work with trust built into everything we do.”

Throughout his 30-year career, Modica has focused on advancing the health, wellbeing, and career needs of an ever-evolving workforce. Modica previously served as the Chief People Officer at financial trading platform Robinhood and professional services firm Mercer, aligning people strategy to the company’s purpose, mission, and strategic values. He has also held HR leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase, Discover Financial Services, Morgan Stanley, and Prudential Securities.

Modica is an investor and board member of Gregory’s Coffee, is on the advisory board at Siena College’s School of Business, and Independent Board member and chair of the People and Compensation Committee at Aspiriant Wealth Management. He earned his master’s degree in organizational psychology at Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Siena College.