Mads Becker Jørgensen joins TrueFort as VP of Product

TrueFort announced that former Ericsson cyber security executive Mads Becker Jørgensen has joined the company as Vice President of Product, and will be responsible for scaling the product team and managing the company’s product line.

“Mads is a proven product leader who has been responsible for security, risk and compliance in the telecom industry where fault tolerance thresholds are razor thin,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “He is a strategic addition to our management team and will help TrueFort deliver products that exceed the requirements of even the most demanding enterprise customers.”

Mads joins TrueFort from Ericsson where he was head of security, risk and compliance for the company’s first XaaS platform, a software-based and virtualized telco service built on containerized microservices. Previously, he served in security consulting roles with Verizon Business Services in EMEA. Mads began his career as a security and network architect.

“TrueFort has built a platform that provides unparalleled visibility and control for securing applications and workloads in complex enterprise environments that encompass data centers, the cloud, virtualization, microservices, and more,” said Mads Becker Jørgensen. “I look forward to helping the company deliver products that provide one version of the truth for preventing data breaches.”