Riskonnect acquires Castellan to deliver more risk and compliance offerings to customers

Riskonnect has acquired Castellan, a global provider of enterprise resilience management solutions.

The acquisition furthers Riskonnect’s IRM vision of bringing all aspects of Risk Under One Roof by seamlessly incorporating business continuity and operational resilience capabilities into its platform.

“Castellan’s emphasis on business continuity and resilience is a natural fit with Riskonnect’s goal of giving customers complete visibility into risk exposure and transforming the way they manage and respond to risk,” said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect’s CEO. “The addition of Castellan’s deep expertise and innovative software and services will enable Riskonnect to deliver unmatched value to our customers, expand our consulting and managed service offerings, and continue to grow globally.”

Castellan’s mission is to help organizations find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their people, reputation, customers, and bottom line. The company serves more than 750 customers in over 30 countries and has 130 employees. The acquisition accelerates the growth objectives of both companies by delivering more risk and compliance offerings to customers.

Riskonnect customers will have access to Castellan’s leading business continuity and operational resilience solutions. Castellan customers will benefit from Riskonnect’s expanded IRM product capabilities, global support infrastructure, and deep multi-industry domain expertise.

“Riskonnect shares our relentless commitment to customer success and equipping risk and compliance teams with the best tools to protect their organizations and successfully recover from disruptions,” said Jon Ezrine, CEO at Castellan. “Our customers will gain access to an unparalleled integrated risk management solution through this acquisition, as well as to a tremendous community of peers and partners that comes with a globally recognized leader such as Riskonnect.”

Riskonnect’s acquisition of Castellan follows three other strategic purchases in the past two and a half years. Riskonnect’s acquisitions of Xactium, ICIX, and Sword GRC have expanded the company’s expertise across risk management, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), positioning the company to deliver value for customers across the full spectrum of risk.