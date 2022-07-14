Sygnia hires Rafael Maman as VP of Operational Technology Security

Sygnia announced the appointment of Rafael Maman as Vice President of Operational Technology (OT) Security.

Rafael joins Sygnia with over 25 years of practical and management experience in OT Security, data analytics, secure digital supply chain management and strategic consulting. His career to-date has transcended several regions, working in EMEA, North America, and Singapore.

Before joining Sygnia, Rafael was a Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), as well as the OT Security Leader at PwC’s Global Cyber Impact Centre and the OT Security Leader of PwC-EMEA. Rafael began his career with Shell where he served as an Advanced Process Control (APC) Engineer at the company’s R&D center, and later served as Deputy Business Group Manager and Shell’s Principal for Supply Chain Management. He was also Managing Director of PetroQuantum – a strategic energy consulting firm – and was CEO of Care Dynamics – a Digital Healthcare pioneer.

“We are honored to welcome Rafael Maman to the Sygnia team,” said Ram Elboim, CEO of Sygnia. “Over the last few years, we have worked extensively with clients in the industrial and critical infrastructure domains. In parallel, we have seen a significant increase in cyber attacks targeting critical OT operations, resulting from the growing attack surface due to OT-IT connectivity. It is our mission to help our clients remain vigilant and protect their business in an ever-changing cyber landscape. Rafael brings a wealth of experience to deepen Sygnia’s investment in OT security – ensuring our clients have operational continuity and integrity across their systems.”

Rafael holds a Bachelor of Science (summa cum laude) in Information Systems Engineering from the Technion – Israel’s Institute of Technology. He also served as an officer in Unit 8200, the IDF’s elite cyber and intelligence unit.

“I am thrilled to be joining Sygnia’s prestigious team of cybersecurity professionals,” said Rafael Maman, Vice President of OT Security at Sygnia. “Sygnia’s impressive track record in proactively protecting, responding to and remediating some of today’s most sophisticated attacks remains a key factor in why global organizations continue to turn to our experts for help in gaining resilience across their valuable assets. I look forward to helping strengthen Sygnia’s position as the incident responder and cybersecurity consultant of choice for the world’s industrial enterprise and national critical infrastructures.”