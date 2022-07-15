Alexander Pagoulatos joins Praetorian as VP of Product

Praetorian announces the appointment of renowned industry leader Alexander Pagoulatos to the position of vice president of Product.

“Alex is an energetic and collaborative leader experienced in consistently growing effective teams, shaping the strategy of organizations, and successfully executing with vision in both the public and private sectors. The depth and breadth of his experience, along with his passion for coaching people and leveraging technology to improve lives and business outcomes, makes him an exciting addition to the Praetorian team. We are delighted to welcome him.”

As vice president of Product, Pagoulatos will be responsible for leading the product team and championing a product vision that addresses today’s greatest cybersecurity challenges. Before joining Praetorian, Pagoulatos served as vice president of Product for Aurea Software, where he developed, executed, and evangelized the product strategy for Aurea’s Future of Work cloud of B2B software products. Prior to that, Pagoulatos’ roles included managing a cybersecurity consulting group, leading value creation initiatives for Vista Equity Partners, and serving as a captain in Army Cyber Command, where he led large IT organizations and worked to solve unique and important national cybersecurity challenges.

“I am thrilled to be joining Praetorian, a company known for its unmatched cybersecurity expertise and for serving as a trusted business partner to its customers,” said Pagoulatos. “I look forward to contributing to Praetorian’s growth as it continues to innovate, lead, and offer superior products and solutions in the cybersecurity industry and to its customers.”

Recently, the company released Chariot, the first total attack lifecycle solution featuring an intelligent attack surface management (ASM) platform and offensive security managed services. Using automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the Chariot platform identifies attack surface exposure points using both outside-in (adversarial) and inside-out (cloud-integration) knowledge to prioritize real risk.

Praetorian’s “red team” experts then extend the technology by emulating the latest attack techniques to validate compromise paths and integrate seamlessly into customer enterprise security teams to eliminate false positives and speed risk mitigation. The combination of Praetorian’s security engineering and expertise enables overburdened security teams facing talent shortages and rapidly changing internet-based environments to identify, attack, detect, and prevent real compromise within minutes.