At-Bay appoints Scott Carmilani and David Lockton to its Board of Directors

At-Bay announced the appointment of insurance industry veterans Scott Carmilani and David Lockton to its Board of Directors.

With nearly six decades of experience between them, Carmilani and Lockton bring a strong track record of innovation and insurance expertise to At-Bay’s board.

“At-Bay is committed to building the next generation of specialty insurance, with deep expertise in insurance and modern risk management,” said Rotem Iram, CEO and co-founder of At-Bay. “We are incredibly excited to have Scott and Dave join us during our next phase of growth. Their experience building and running hugely successful businesses within the industry will be invaluable to our management team and continued success.”

Carmilani currently serves as executive chairman of Vault Insurance Services. The former chairman and CEO of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, he spent 20 years building the company from a small Bermuda operation into a worldwide reinsurance operation which was acquired by Fairfax in 2017. Prior to this, Carmilani held numerous executive positions at AIG, including as the president and vice president of two major insurance divisions.

“At-Bay is on track to become a dominant figure and leader within the insurance industry,” Carmilani said. “They have consistently proven that with the right approach, cyber risk is insurable and can be a very lucrative line of insurance. I really look forward to helping them unlock their full potential and become a powerhouse provider for cyber and other specialty lines.”

Lockton recently stepped down as Executive Chairman at Lockton Companies after serving for nearly three decades as President, CEO and then Chairman. He remains with Lockton as its Lead Director. For nearly four decades, he led the firm’s strategic vision and grew the company into the world’s largest privately owned brokerage. A highly sought after thought leader within the industry, Lockton is known for his transformational leadership and fostering a strong culture of entrepreneurship and commitment to service excellence.

“At-Bay offers a great tech-enabled approach to a hugely underserved business sector,” said Lockton. “The leadership team has an impressive sense of purpose and business ethic, which I believe will set them up for success with managing this highly dynamic class of risk.”