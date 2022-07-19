CoSoSys Endpoint Protector v5.6 enables users to protect sensitive information

CoSoSys launched v5.6 of its Endpoint Protector solution, adding a host of new features to help organizations better protect their sensitive data from insider threats, accidental loss, and compliance breaches.

“Whether it’s customer PII or healthcare records, payment card data or company IP, the need to protect sensitive information from leaving an organization is one of the most critical challenges facing businesses today,” explains Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder. “This growing challenge is why we continue to innovate, helping our customers to avoid the regulatory fines and reputational damage that can result from a data breach.”

Named a DLP category-leader by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted tech marketplace, Endpoint Protector v5.6 features new levels of control for security admins; including advanced content detection rules, blocking network printing from an endpoint, and the ability to restrict content sharing through employee’s personal Google accounts.

Key updates in the latest release include:

User Remediation for Device Control: User Remediation is already available within Endpoint Protector’s Content Aware Protection module. This release now brings the feature to Device Control, allowing users to override a policy, adding a time-stamped justification for doing so. Not only does User Remediation improve the experience for end-users, but it also reduces the time your admin team spends responding to tickets and requests to bypass a policy restriction.

Network printer detection: Endpoint Protector already features the industry’s widest library of controllable devices – from USB flash drives and smartphones, to printers and Bluetooth devices. v5.6 adds to this with support for network printers, allowing administrators even greater endpoint control over physical and network attached devices.

Control personal Google accounts: With many organizations now benefiting from Google accounts and apps, it’s important to be able to differentiate between an official business account and an employee’s personal account. New to v5.6 is the ability to build policies that whitelist the business account but (e.g.) block uploads to an employee’s personal Drive, or restrict the transfer of sensitive data via a personal Gmail account.

Advanced content detection (Thresholds): Administrators can already build powerful policies in Endpoint Protector’s Content-Aware Protection module by combining multiple criteria (such as PIIs, dictionary words, and regular expressions) with using logical operators (AND/OR), and the ability to apply content detection rules only to specific file types. v5.6 adds to this advanced level of control with the inclusion of Thresholds. This allows an administrator to specify the number of threats that can be passed before a policy triggers and an action is blocked.

What else is available in v5.6?

Encrypted SIEM logs: For organizations that send Endpoint Protector logs to a SIEM, these can now be asymmetrically encrypted (TCP and UDP) for additional security with v5.6.

New PIIs: CoSoSys is committed to continually expanding its libraries of PII, allowing Administrators to quickly build policies against common PII types. v5.6 adds additional Social Security Numbers, Tax IDs, Electoral Roll Numbers, VIN (Vehicle ID Numbers), addresses, passport numbers and VAT IDs across a number of countries. For a full list of new PII types, see the full release notes.

New file types: For healthcare organizations managing patient records and medical images (such as ultrasound scans), v5.6 brings support for DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) files. WebM audiovisual media files are also now supported.